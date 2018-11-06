These Realme smartphones just got expensive in India, here’s how much they cost now
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth recently hinted at a price hike of Realme smartphones in India post Diwali. But, it looks like Realme couldn’t wait for Diwali to be over as the company has already hiked the price of two of its smartphones in India – the Realme 2 and the Realme C1.
Realme has increased the price of Realme 2 and Realme C1 in India. The Realme 2 was launched in India back in late August. It comes in two configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The 3 GB RAM variant came with a price tag of ₹8990 whereas the 4 GB RAM variant carried a price tag of ₹10,990. The Realme C1, on the other hand, was launched in India back in late September with a price tag of ₹6999.
However, post price hike, the 3 GB RAM variant of Realme 2 is now priced at ₹9499, whereas the Realme C1 is now priced at ₹7999. The price of 4 GB RAM variant of Realme 2 remains unchanged though, but it remains to be seen whether Realme increases its price or not. These latest prices of Realme 2 and Realme C1 are effective on Flipkart.
Realme 2 Specifications
- Model: RMX805
- Display: 6.2-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1520 x 720 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 1200:1 contrast ratio
- Software: ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back
- CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Memory: 3 GB OR 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3
- Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), OR 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), microSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
- Main Camera: Dual cameras 13 MP + 2 MP (f/2.2 + f/2.4), Bokeh Mode, LED flash
- Selfie Camera: 8 MP, f/2.2
- Connectivity: Micro USB, USB OTG, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
- Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), dual-VoLTE enabled
- Battery: 4,230 mAh
- Colors: Diamond Black, Diamond Red, Diamond Blue
- Dimensions: 156.2 mm x 75.6 mm x 8.2 mm
- Weight: 168 grams
Realme C1 Specifications
- Display: 6.2-inch IPS display, notch, HD+ resolution (1520 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3
- Software: ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Fingerprint Scanner: N/A
- CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Memory: 2 GB RAM, LPDDR3
- Storage: 16 GB internal, microSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated)
- Main Camera: Dual cameras 13 MP + 2 MP, AI-backed, Portrait Mode, LED flash
- Selfie Camera: 5 MP
- Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
- Battery: 4,230 mAh
Are you going to buy either of these Realme smartphones?