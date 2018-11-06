These Realme smartphones just got expensive in India, here’s how much they cost now

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth recently hinted at a price hike of Realme smartphones in India post Diwali. But, it looks like Realme couldn’t wait for Diwali to be over as the company has already hiked the price of two of its smartphones in India – the Realme 2 and the Realme C1.

Realme has increased the price of Realme 2 and Realme C1 in India. The Realme 2 was launched in India back in late August. It comes in two configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The 3 GB RAM variant came with a price tag of ₹8990 whereas the 4 GB RAM variant carried a price tag of ₹10,990. The Realme C1, on the other hand, was launched in India back in late September with a price tag of ₹6999.

However, post price hike, the 3 GB RAM variant of Realme 2 is now priced at ₹9499, whereas the Realme C1 is now priced at ₹7999. The price of 4 GB RAM variant of Realme 2 remains unchanged though, but it remains to be seen whether Realme increases its price or not. These latest prices of Realme 2 and Realme C1 are effective on Flipkart.

Realme 2 Specifications

Model: RMX805

RMX805 Display: 6.2-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1520 x 720 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 1200:1 contrast ratio

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit

3 GB OR 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), OR 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), microSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)

8 MP, f/2.2 Connectivity: Micro USB, USB OTG, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Battery: 4,230 mAh

156.2 mm x 75.6 mm x 8.2 mm Weight: 168 grams

Realme C1 Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch IPS display, notch, HD+ resolution (1520 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: N/A

N/A CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit

2 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 16 GB internal, microSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated)

5 MP Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Battery: 4,230 mAh

Are you going to buy either of these Realme smartphones?