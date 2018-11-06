Here’s our best look yet at Nokia 9 with five rear cameras and no headphone jack

We have been hearing about the Nokia 9 for centuries now, but HMD Global doesn’t seem to be in a mood to launch it anytime this year. However, even though there’s no word from HMD regarding the Nokia 9, thanks to the leaks and rumors, we do know that the smartphone will come with a whopping penta-camera setup on its back. Back in early September, a live image of Nokia 9 showed us what the smartphone looks from the back, but now, thanks to the leaked renders, we are now getting our best look yet at the Nokia 9 from multiple angles.

These renders of Nokia 9 have been leaked by popular leakster OnLeaks. These leaked renders of Nokia 9 show us what the smartphone looks like from multiple angles. The front side of the smartphone is home to what appears to be an 18:9 display that’s said to measure 5.9-inch diagonally having QHD resolution. The smartphone doesn’t have a display notch, but, it does have a camera and two sensors above the display along with Nokia branding.

Judging by what we are looking at it, it’s safe to safe that Nokia 9 won’t come with tiny bezels. However, the real deal is on the backside of the phone. The Nokia 9 boasts a penta-camera setup in a hexagonal layout. The setup consists of five cameras, one LED flash, and a sensor which might probably be used for proximity detection. The LED flash is located on the left side, and the circle exactly opposite to it on the right side is what we are speculating to a be sensor which might be used for proximity detection. Other circles in the top, center, bottom, bottom-left, and bottom-right are all cameras.

Details about these five cameras on the Nokia 9 are currently unavailable, but we are speculating that the setup will include one telephoto lens, one wide-angle lens, and one depth sensor so that you capture photos with bokeh effect. Oh, and yes, these cameras come with ZEISS optics which is evident from the ZEISS branding sitting between the top and center camera at the back.

Having said that, the Nokia 9 flaunts a glass-metal construction, meaning the front and back of the smartphone are covered with glass, with the frame made out of metal. The smartphone also has a nice amount of curve at the back which should help with grip and comfort.

The bottom of the smartphone is home to a USB Type-C port which is flanked by a microphone, antenna line, and speaker; whereas, the top of the smartphone has the secondary microphone and SIM card slot that are accompanied by an antenna line. The right side of the smartphone has volume rocker and power button, whereas the left side is devoid of anything.

In case you haven’t noticed yet, the Nokia 9 doesn’t come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack which means you will have to use an adapter to be able to use your old earphones. Besides, the smartphone also doesn’t come with a traditional fingerprint scanner, which means it will very likely come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, unless HMD and Nokia decide to go Apple’s way and rely totally on face recognition which is very unlikely to happen.

The Nokia 9 is said to be a flagship smartphone that will come with Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8 GB RAM, up to 128 GB storage, Android Pie, PureView, 4150 mAh battery, and, water and dust resistance.

There’s no word from HMD yet regarding the Nokia 9.