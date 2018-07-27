Chinese brand Xiaomi is known for its value-for-money smartphones. But, it is also known for its power banks. Xiaomi launched the 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i in India last year in November with a price tag of ₹799 and ₹1499 respectively. However, the price of both these power banks, along with 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank Pro, was increased later on. But now, Xiaomi has announced price drop for all three of these power banks in India.

Thanks to the GST rate cut, the price of the 10,000 and 20,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i has been reduced by ₹100, whereas, the price of the 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank Pro has been reduced by ₹200. Well, with this price cut, the 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is now priced at ₹799, 20,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i at ₹1499, and, the 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank Pro at ₹1299. In a way, all these power banks are back to their launch prices, and, all three of these power banks are available with the reduced price on Mi.com.

All three of these Mi power banks have certain features in common like high-density batteries, two-way charging and low power charging support for charging devices like Mi Band. However, the 20,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i comes with support for single port Quick Charge 3.0, whereas, the 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank Pro comes with USB Type-C charging. Moreover, both the 10,000 mAh Mi Power Banks come enclosed in aluminium case, whereas, the 20,000 mAh Mi Power Bank comes with ABS plastic with perforated exterior that provides “a scratch-resistant, comfortable and slip-resistant hold”.

In related news, Xiaomi is launching a new smartphone in India on August 8. Yes, it’s the Mi A2 Android One smartphone that was announced recently at an event in Spain. The smartphone sports a 5.99-inch Full-HD+ display and is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC which is coupled with up to 6 GB RAM. It runs stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo and sports dual cameras at the back. The Mi A2 also ships with a 3010 mAh battery, and, it will come with Quick Charge 4.0 support that’s exclusive to the Indian market. You can click here to know more Xiaomi Mi A2.

