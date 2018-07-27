HUAWEI Nova 3 Hands-on [Images] – Notch, Quad Cameras, 3D Qmoji, and Full of AI Perks

Not so long ago, the Chinese tech giant released the two smartphones in India, HUAWEI P20 Pro with world’s first triple cameras and its lite variant HUAWEI P20 Lite. Two more smartphones under the Nova series are added to its portfolio, the Nova 3 and Nova 3i both flaunts AI quad cameras, GPU Turbo, and a notched display. The Nova 3 packs a powerful hardware Kirin 970 and a whole lot of camera features in it, here’s our hands-on with the HUAWEI Nova 3.

Huawei Nova 3 Specifications

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio Software: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor GPU: Mali-G72 MP12, GPU Turbo Technology, AI 4D Game

6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1, expands up to 256 GB via microSD card (on SIM2 slot)

16 MP (RGB, f/1.8) + 24 MP (Monochrome, f/1.8) with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Detection and LED flash

24 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP with AI + HDR Pro, 3D Qmoji, Screen Flash

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Others: 3D Surround Sound 7.1 Audio, Ride Mode, Paytm Quick Payment, AI Shopping, AI Photo Gallery, aptX, aptX HD

4G LTE network, 2x nano SIM, microSD on the SIM2 slot, dual VoLTE-enabled Battery: 3,750 mAh with HUAWEI QuickCharge fast charging

Exclusively on Amazon India from 23rd August 2018 Offers: ₹1000 cashback on pre-booking, No-cost EMI, Extra ₹2000 off on exchange, ₹1200 cashback from Reliance Jio along with 100 GB additional data, ₹3300 partners voucher

Like the P20 series, the Nova 3 also equips the notch on the display which is sized at a whopping 6.3-inch Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080) with an unusual aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The HUAWEI Nova 3 is covered in a glass body, the back is extremely glossy and the overall design is very slim (7.3 mm). The design is very premium, feels refined than the Honor 10 and light in weight. We got the black color, however, there’s one more color which HUAWEI calls it as Iris Blue and it looks gorgeous.

Here comes the key highlight of the phone, the Nova 3 is backed up with quad cameras powered by AI. The front side and the rear side, both hooks up two cameras making it a four cameras phone.

On the back, you can see dual camera setup with a fingerprint scanner alongside. It uses a 16 MP (RGB, f/1.8) + 24 MP (Monochrome, f/1.8) with features such as PDAF, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, and AI Scene Detection.

The front side offers a 24 MP f/2.0 + 2 MP with a new feature called AI + HDR Pro that enhances the selfies. Similar to Apple’s Animoji, HUAWEI has added 3D Qmoji on the Nova 3 that works with your facial movements.

The Kirin 970 is a high-end SoC featuring AI capabilities, it equips NPU neural processing to compute the AI enabled tasks. The same has been integrated to its flagship phone P20 Pro, it packs a Kirin 970 SoC too. Further, the Nova 3 offers 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that expands up to 256 GB via microSD card.

On the battery side, it is carrying a 3,750 mAh wrapped in a 7.3 mm slim body. It supports HUAWEI’s SuperCharge fast charging with a charger rated 9V, 2A.

HUAWEI has unveiled a new technology called GPU Turbo technology that’s focused on gaming. The GPU Turbo simply improves the graphics performance efficiency of the Nova 3 by 60% reducing the power consumption by 30%. In addition, for those who play PUBG Mobile, the AI 4D Game offers 10 different vibrations for 30 different scenarios.

You will find the latest EMUI 8.2 powered by Android 8.1 Oreo and it’s more enhanced than before especially the AI part. The Nova 3 also includes the IR face unlock, Ride mode, 3D Surround Sound 7.1 Audio, AI Shopping, AI Photo Gallery, Paytm Quick Payment, and more.

Fortunately, the bottom side offers a 3.5 mm headphones jack along with a type-C USB port, loudspeakers, and a microphone. The second microphone is located on the top with no additional ports. The left side holds a hybrid SIM tray that supports dual 4G SIMs with dual VoLTE support. The right has the usual power and the volume keys.

That said, the Nova 3 is priced at Rs 34,999 which is nothing but the same price the OnePlus 6 is currently offered. However, the Nova 3 has doubled the storage 128 GB versus the 64 GB on the OnePlus 6. Also, the quad cameras and the AI capabilities add to the overall package. What do you think of the HUAWEI Nova 3?

Stay tuned for more updates on the HUAWEI Nova 3, we will review the device soon.