Honor Note 10 launching on July 31 confirmed to come with 5000 mAh battery

Huawei sub-brand Honor is all set to launch the Honor Note 10 next week on July 31. The Honor Note 10 is successor to the Note 8 that was launched way back in August 2016. Earlier this week, the Honor Note 10 appeared on TENAA with its full specifications which revealed that this device will come with a 4900 mAh battery. But now, Honor has confirmed that the Note 10 will come with 5000 mAh battery instead of 4900 mAh.

Honor made this announcement through its official account on Chinese social network Weibo. The company also shared a poster (shown below) confirming the same. However, this poster also has the word “COOL” which hints at the inclusion of some heat dissipation technology, making the device ideal for gaming. In fact, an alleged image of the Honor Note 10 had surfaced recently which showed the device right next to Nintendo Switch, hinting at the inclusion of features enticing to gamers – like GPU Turbo and 4D Gaming – both of which are already available on Honor Play that’s launching in India on August 6.

Having said that, according to the specs revealed through TENAA’s website, the Honor Note 10 will sport a 6.95-inch display having aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. It will be powered by Kirin 970 SoC which will be paired with 6 or 8 GB RAM.

The Honor Note 10 features two cameras – 16 MP and 24 MP – at the back, along with a 13 MP camera on the front. On the storage front, the Honor 10 will be available in three different options – 64 GB, 128 GB and 512 GB – however, it will come with a microSD card slot that will allow storage expansion. You can check out the leaked specs below.

Honor Note 10 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Kirin 970 octa-core processor

Kirin 970 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.95-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.95-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 + 24 MP with LED flash

16 + 24 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP

13 MP Internal Storage: 64/128/512 GB

64/128/512 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid

Dual Hybrid Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 5000 mAh

With just three more days to go for the launch, it now remains to be seen if Honor confirms any more features of the Note 10.

