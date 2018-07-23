Honor Note 10 full specifications surface online ahead of July 31 launch

Back in August last year, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor Note 8, and now, the company is all set to launch its successor on July 31 – the Honor Note 10. For those confused, Honor has decided to skip Note 9 and launch the Note 10 instead. The Note 10 had appeared on Geekbench last month with its key specifications, and now, the device has been listed on TENAA along with its full specifications.

The Honor Note 10 has been listed on TENAA’s website as RVL-AL09 which is the same model number that it was listed with on Geekbench. According to the TENAA listing, the Honor Note 10 is powered by an octa-core processor which is clocked at 2.4 GHz. This is said to be the Kirin 970 which powers both Honor and Huawei’s latest flagship devices.

The TENAA listing further reveals that Honor Note 10 will come in two RAM options – 6 GB and 8 GB. Moreover, the listing also reveals that this device will come in 64 GB, 128 GB and 512 GB internal storage variants. It looks like the 6 GB RAM variant will come with 64 GB internal storage whereas the 8 GB RAM variant will come with 128 GB and 512 GB of internal storage.

The Honor Note 10 will sport a 6.95-inch display that will have a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. Well, this means the aspect ratio will be 19:9. That said, keeping a device with such a large display up and running will be an equally large 4900 mAh battery under the hood.

The photography department on the Honor Note 10 will be handled by dual cameras at the back – 16 MP and 24 MP – along with a single 13 MP camera on the front. The TENAA listing of the Honor Note 10 doesn’t have its image listed, but we might get to see the smartphone in flesh in a couple of days before it’s announced on July 31.

Honor Note 10 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Kirin 970 octa-core processor

Kirin 970 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.95-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.95-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 + 24 MP with LED flash

16 + 24 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP

13 MP Internal Storage: 64/128/512 GB

64/128/512 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid

Dual Hybrid Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 4900 mAh

We expect to see a press render or a live image of the Honor Note 10 leaking online in a couple of days before it goes official next week on July 31.

