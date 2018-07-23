Tecno Camon iTwin launched in India with 6-inch 18:9 display, dual rear cameras and 4000 mAh battery

Back in late May, Tecno Mobile – a smartphone brand of Transsion India – launched the Tecno Camon i Click in India with 6-inch 18:9 display, 20 MP front camera and a price tag of ₹13,999. Now today, further expanding its product portfolio, Tecno has launched the Tecno Camon iTwin in India.

The Tecno Camon iTwin is a budget smartphone. It is powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC which is coupled with 3 GB RAM. The smartphone sports a 6-inch IPS Full View display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The display is also covered with 2.5D curved glass atop. That said, the Tecno Camon iTwin boasts a uni-body construction with its back sporting a matte finish.

The Tecno Camon iTwin runs HiOS out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The smartphone has 32 GB of storage on-board, but, you also have the option to further expand the storage via microSD card.

Photography on the Tecno Camon iTwin is handled by a dual cameras – 13 MP + 2 MP – at the back along with a single 13 MP camera on the front. The rear camera supports Portrait Mode that lets you take photos with Bokeh Effect. Besides, there also are some other AI-based camera features like AI Beauty Mode supported by both the front and rear cameras.

The Tecno Camon iTwin also features a fingerprint scanner at the back, and, ships with a large 4000 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Tecno Camon iTwin Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

HiOS based on Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS Full View display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass and 500 nits brightness

6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS Full View display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass and 500 nits brightness Rear Camera: 13 MP (wide angle, 1.12 μm, f/2.0 aperture) + 2 MP with Portrait Mode, AI Beauty Mode, AI Scene Detection and quad-LED flash

13 MP (wide angle, 1.12 μm, f/2.0 aperture) + 2 MP with Portrait Mode, AI Beauty Mode, AI Scene Detection and quad-LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Beauty Mode, AI Portrait Mode and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Beauty Mode, AI Portrait Mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE/ViLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE/ViLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Midnight Black, Champagne Gold

Midnight Black, Champagne Gold Battery: 4000 mAh

Tecno Camon iTwin Price in India and Availability