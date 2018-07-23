Tecno Camon iTwin Hands-on [Images]

Tecno has launched its new midrange smartphone Camon iTwin in India with dual rear cameras and a large 6.0-inch 18:9 display. The company has previously launched a selfie smartphone, the Camon iClick offers a 20 MP front camera and a quad LED flash at the back. Now we are seeing the dual camera smartphone that sits in the midrange segment.

Tecno Camon iTwin Specifications

Display: 6.0-inch Full View Display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, 500 nits, 85% NTSC, NEG Glass

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 1.4 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 64-bit processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, 28nm

32 GB internal, microSD support up to 128 GB (Dedicated slot) Main Camera: Dual cameras 13 MP f/2.0 + 2 MP, 4X digital zoom, 5P lens, AI Bokeh, AI Beauty, AI ASD (auto scene detection), Panorama, adjustable flashlight, quad LED flash

In terms of design, the design aesthetics are almost similar to the Camon iClick, the back has a matte finish sleek polycarbonate unibody, It isn’t carrying much weight, the Camon iTwin feels slim and light in weight. The back can’t be removed so as the battery, the overall design of the phone is pretty much clean.

Talking about the display, it offers a huge 6.0-inch 18:9 IPS display with a resolution of HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels). The current smartphones are moving to the 18:9 display standard and Camon iTwin is no exception.

The main feature of the phone is the cameras, the dual-camera on the back uses 13 MP + 2 MP sensors with support for AI Bokeh and AI Beauty in the photos. The selfie camera is of 13 MP with again an LED flash for brighter selfies.

Surprisingly, the dual camera is aided by a quad LED flash, meaning there are a total of 4 LEDs for great low-light performance. Camon iClick was also among the phones with the quad LED flash.

Moving to the specs, it is powered by the entry-level quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC clocked at 1.4 GHz. Further, it packs a 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 32 GB internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. The good thing, it comes with a SIM tray with three slots, two for nano SIMs and one for microSD card.

On the software side, it runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with HiOS 3.2.0 user interface and offers a security patch of 5th May 2018 which is quite fair. The battery on the phone is 4,000 mAh which seem to last long a day or two depending on the usage. For the battery charging, it comes with a standard 5V, 2A rated charger.

The right side has the usual power button and volume keys while the left offers a SIM tray with a dedicated microSD slot. On the bottom, there is a micro USB port, a microphone, and loudspeakers. The bundled earphones plug in the 3.5 mm audio jack at the bottom.

The MOP for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant is Rs 11,499 and is available through retail stores across the country. Other features Tecno Camon iTwin offers is 100 days of replacement warranty from the date of purchase, 1-time screen replacement policy, and 1-month extended warranty making a total of 13 months warranty.