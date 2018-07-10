Honor Note 10 to be launched soon, appears on Geekbench with specifications

Chinese smartphone brand Huawei is going to unveil two new products next week on July 18 – the Huawei Nova 3 and Huawei TalkBand B5. However, Huawei sub-brand Honor too is gearing up to launch a new product soon. Honor recently teased the Honor Note 10 on social media, and now, it has appeared on a benchmarking site as well, revealing some of its key specifications.

A Huawei device with model number RVL-AL09 has appeared on popular benchmarking site Geekbench. This device is said to be the Honor Note 10 that Honor is going to unveil soon. The Geekbench listing of the Note 10 reveals an octa-core processor under the hood which is coupled with 6 GB RAM. This processor is said to be none other than Huawei’s homegrown Kirin 970 which powers some other Huawei and Honor devices as well.

The Geekbench listing also reveals that the smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo which means it will be layered with EMUI 8.1 custom Android skin atop. That said, the Note 10 also made a score of 1901 and 6818 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively.

The Honor Note 10 will be successor to the Note 8 that was launched way back in August 2016. Honor decided to skip Note 9 and will instead be launching the Note 10 directly. Since it’s been two years since the launch of Note 8, it will be interesting to see what Honor’s going to offer with the Note 10.

Honor hasn’t revealed when exactly will it launch the Note 10, but, considering that it has now appeared on Geekbench, and Honor has already started teasing it, we can expect it to be unveiled by the end of this month.

Source 1, 2 | Via