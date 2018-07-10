Moto E5 Plus launched in India with 6-inch 18:9 Max Vision Display and 5000 mAh battery

Earlier last month, Lenovo-owned Motorola launched two new smartphones in India – the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play. Both these smartphones were first announced in Brazil back in late April. However, alongside announcing the Moto G6 series smartphones, Motorola had also announced the Moto E5 series smartphones that include the Moto E5, Moto E5 Play, and, the Moto E5 Plus. Well, out of all three of these smartphones, Motorola has today launched the Moto E5 Plus in India.

The Moto E5 Plus is the largest smartphone in the Moto E5 series. It sports a 6-inch display as opposed to 5.7 and 5.2-inch displays on the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Play respectively. The display has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Being successor to the Moto E4 Plus that was launched last year at the same time, the Moto E5 Plus has bezels that are smaller than the ones on the E4 Plus – thanks to the display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Having said that, as the bezels have been trimmed down on the Moto E5 Plus, the fingerprint scanner that was located at the front below the display on the E4 Plus has now been relocated on to the back of the Moto E5 Plus. In fact, the fingerprint scanner also has Motorola’s signature bat-wing logo on it which is good use of space.

Last year’s Moto E4 Plus boasted metal design, but, this year’s Moto E5 Plus flaunts arched back with a reflective wave pattern. Apart from the logo-embedded fingerprint scanner, the back of the Moto E5 Plus is also home to a 12 MP single camera having f/2.0 aperture. The camera is placed inside a module which makes it look like a dual camera setup from a distance. That said, for selfies and video calls, you get an 5 MP camera on the front having f/2.2 aperture.

Like we already said, the Moto E5 Plus is the largest smartphone in the Moto E5 series. However, it’s not only the largest smartphone in the Moto E5 series, but is also the most powerful as well. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 SoC (as opposed to Snapdragon 435 in Brazilian variant) which is paired with 3 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 505 GPU.

The Moto E5 Plus also comes with 32 GB of internal storage, but, you do have the option to further expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. The Moto E5 Plus also features a front-ported speaker, and, it also comes with signature Motorola features like Moto Voice and Moto Actions.

The Moto E5 Plus runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and, it ships with a massive 5000 mAh battery which Motorola says can offer 1.5 days of backup on a single charge.

Moto E5 Plus Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Moto Display

6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Moto Display Rear Camera: 12 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

12 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and Selfie Flash

5 MP with f/2.2 aperture and Selfie Flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Front-ported speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions

Fingerprint Scanner, Front-ported speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions Colors: Black, Flash Gray, Mineral Blue, Fine Gold

Black, Flash Gray, Mineral Blue, Fine Gold Battery: 5000 mAh with 10W Charging

Moto E5 Plus Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹11,999

₹11,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India starting tonight as well as through Moto Hub stores across the country

