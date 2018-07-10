Moto E5 launched in India with 5.7-inch 18:9 Display, Snapdragon 425 SoC and 4000 mAh battery

Lenovo-owned Motorola at an event in New Delhi today launched the Moto E5 Plus in India which was first announced in Brazil back in April. However, alongside launching the Moto E5 Plus, Motorola has also launched the Moto E5 in the country.

The Moto E5 is successor to the Moto E4 that was launched last year in India at the same time. The Moto E5 sports a 5.7-inch display which is slightly smaller than the 6-inch display on the Moto E5 Plus. However, just like the Moto E5 Plus, the display on the Moto E5 also has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Thanks to this display with aspect ratio of 18:9, the bezels on the Moto E5 are smaller than the bezels on the Moto E4. Furthermore, as the bezels on the Moto E5 have shrunk, the fingerprint scanner that was located below the display on the E4 has been relocated to the back on the E5. It is located below the primary camera with Motorola logo on top of it.

While the Moto E5 Plus features arched back with 3D polymer glass, the Moto E5 comes with a plastic back. That said, under the hood, the Moto E5 comes with Snapdragon 425 SoC which is coupled with 2 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 308 GPU. The smartphone has 16 GB of internal storage, but you can expand the storage up to 128 GB if you want via microSD card.

For photography, the Moto E5 sports a 13 MP camera at the back with f/2.0 aperture, and on the front, it has a 5 MP camera. Like the E5 Plus, the E5 also rocks a front-ported speaker, and, comes with features like Moto Display, Moto Voice and Moto Actions.

Lastly, the Moto E5 ships with a large 4000 mAh battery which fuels the entire package. Although it’s smaller than the battery on the E5 Plus that has a capacity of 5000 mAh.

Moto E5 Specifications

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Moto Display

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Moto Display Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with Selfie Flash

5 MP with Selfie Flash Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Front-ported speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions

Fingerprint Scanner, Front-ported speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions Colors: Flash Gray, Fine Gold

Flash Gray, Fine Gold Battery: 4000 mAh with 10W Fast Charging

Moto E5 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹9999

₹9999 Availability: To be available through Moto Hub stores

Moto E5 Offers