YouTube starts wider roll-out of Incognito Mode on its Android app

Back in May, we reported about YouTube testing Incognito Mode on its Android app. At that time, only a small number of users had this feature as it was a server-side test. However, it looks like YouTube is done testing this feature as it has started rolling it out widely.

The Incognito Mode on YouTube’s Android app is rolling out to more users. We have got this on all our Android devices running version 13.25.56. To turn on the Incognito Mode, you first have to be signed in to YouTube’s app with your account. Once you do that, you have to tap on your profile avatar and then tap on ‘Turn on Incognito’.

The first time you turn on the Incognito Mode, you will be shown a message that reads “When you turn off Incognito or become inactive, your activity from this session will be cleared and you’ll return to the account last used“. The message further reads “Your activity might still be visible to your employer, school, or internet service provider“. You can then tap on the ‘Got It’ button to continue further.

Once you have turned on the Incognito Mode, your Search and Watch history is no longer recorded by YouTube. Moreover, your profile avatar will also be replaced with the Incognito icon, and, you will constantly see a black bar at the bottom of the YouTube app that has “You’re incognito” written on it in white color. Well, this will be helpful in constantly reminding the users that they are using the app in Incognito Mode.

That said, when the Incognito Mode is turned on, the ‘Home’ and ‘Trending’ tabs are the only ones that are accessible, as other tabs like ‘Subscription’, ‘Inbox’ and ‘Library’ don’t show any content.

With that being said, if you want to turn off the Incognito Mode, you simply have to tap on the Incognito icon at the top-right corner of the app that has replaced your profile avatar, and then tap on ‘Turn off Incognito’.

If you don’t see the Incognito Mode option in your YouTube app on your Android device, make sure you are using the latest version of the app – in particular, version number 13.25.56.