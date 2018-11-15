Over two months ago, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro smartphones in India. And now, the company is all set to launch yet another smartphone in the country – the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro was first launched in Thailand in late September, and now, Xiaomi has announced that it will be launching the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India next week on November 22. Xiaomi has also sent out press invites to the media for the launch event that will take place in New Delhi.

The story of our greatest legacy unveils soon. The new Note is rising. #RedmiNote6Pro is coming on 22.11.2018. The countdown has begun: https://t.co/YIsRIiUUx1 pic.twitter.com/nVLl1Eh4Ai — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) November 15, 2018

After the Redmi Note 6 Pro is launched in India on November 22, it will go on its first sale on November 23 at 12 pm. Needless to say, there’s no word on the India price of Redmi Note 6 Pro right now, but there isn’t much we have to wait now to know that.

For those unaware, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is the first Xiaomi smartphone that comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera setup at the back consists of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera, whereas the dual camera setup on the front consists of one 20 MP and one 2 MP camera.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM and comes with 64 GB of internal storage, but, a previous report stated that Xiaomi will also launch a 6 GB RAM variant in India which too will have 64 GB of storage. You can check out full specifications of Redmi Note 6 Pro down below.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: MIUI based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness

6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.9 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size) Dual Pixel Autofocus + 5 MP with Electronic Image Stabilization, AI Portrait 2.0, AI Dynamic Bokeh, AI Scene Detection and LED flash

12 MP (f/1.9 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size) Dual Pixel Autofocus + 5 MP with Electronic Image Stabilization, AI Portrait 2.0, AI Dynamic Bokeh, AI Scene Detection and LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 1.8 μm pixel size) + 2 MP

20 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 1.8 μm pixel size) + 2 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Full Screen Gestures

Fingerprint Scanner, Full Screen Gestures Colors: Black, Blue, Rose Gold

Black, Blue, Rose Gold Battery: 4000 mAh

What do you think would be an ideal price of the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India?