Honor 10 Lite full specs and images leak online ahead of November 21 launch

Back in April this year, Huawei sub-brand Honor announced its Honor 10 flagship smartphone. Then in early July, Honor announced the Honor 10 GT. And now, the company has announced that it will unveil the Honor 10 Lite next week on November 21, specifications of which have been leaked online.

The Honor 10 Lite has been listed on Chinese certification authority TENAA’s website along with its images and specifications. There are three different models of the Honor 10 Lite that carry model numbers HRY-AL00, HRY-TL00 and HRY-AL00a.

According to the images shared on TENAA’s website, the Honor 10 Lite will come in gradient colors along with a shiny back. The back of the smartphone houses two cameras stacked vertically in the top-left corner, with “AI Camera” written underneath. There’s also a fingerprint scanner in the center, and you can also see the Honor moniker in the bottom-left.

The Honor 10 Lite sports a 6.21-inch display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor that’s clocked at 2.2 GHz and is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. As always, the TENAA listing doesn’t reveal exactly which chip powers the Honor 10 Lite, but, taking the ‘Lite’ moniker into consideration, we speculate its the Kirin 710 that will be running the show.

The Honor 10 Lite runs Android 9.0 Pie and comes in two storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB. The 64 GB variant will have 4 GB RAM on-board whereas the 128 GB variant will have 6 GB of RAM at disposal.

Photography department is handled by a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 13 MP and one 2 MP snapper, with a 24 MP camera sitting on the front to suffice your selfie and video calling needs. And lastly, fueling this entire package is a 3320 mAh battery.

Honor 10 Lite Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Kirin 710 octa-core processor

Kirin 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display

6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP

24 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3320 mAh

We should know the pricing of Honor 10 Lite once it goes official next week.

Source 1, 2, 3