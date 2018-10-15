Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with quad cameras expected to launch soon in India

Earlier last month, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched three new smartphones in India – the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro. And now, the company is said to launch one more smartphone in India soon – the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched late last month in Thailand and is successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro that was launched in India back in February this year. There’s no word from Xiaomi on if and when it will launch the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India, but, rumor mills have it that the smartphone will be launched in India in the coming weeks.

There aren’t a lot many differences between the Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Redmi Note 6 Pro. Both these smartphones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC and come with 4000 mAh battery. But, these smartphones do differ in terms of RAM count, screen size, and cameras.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in 4 and 6 GB RAM options, whereas, the Redmi Note 6 Pro only comes with 4 GB RAM option. The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with 5.99-inch 18:9 notchless display, whereas the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 6.26-inch 19:9 notched display.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with dual cameras at the back and a single camera on the front, but, the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera, whereas the dual camera setup on the front is a combination of one 20 MP and one 2 MP camera.

While the Redmi Note 6 Pro launched in Thailand comes in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage configuration, the Indian variant is rumored to come in two different configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. Furthermore, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is also said to be available in Black, Blue, Red and Rose Gold color options in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.9 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size) Dual Pixel Autofocus + 5 MP with Electronic Image Stabilization, AI Portrait 2.0, AI Dynamic Bokeh, AI Scene Detection and LED flash

We will see Xiaomi teasing the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India in the coming days if it’s indeed planning to launch it in the country soon.