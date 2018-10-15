Nokia 7.1 Plus (X7) design revealed ahead of October 16 launch

HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – was expected to announce Nokia 7.1 Plus at an event in London earlier this month. But, instead of Nokia 7.1 Plus, HMD announced the Nokia 7.1. Does that mean the Nokia 7.1 Plus doesn’t exist? No, it does exit. In fact, HMD has even shared a poster which not only reveals the launch date of the phone, but also reveals its frontal design.

HMD has shared a poster (attached above) which reveals that the smartphone would be launched on October 16, i.e., tomorrow, in China. The poster also shows the front side of the phone which reveals that the smartphone will come with a wide notch, along with the Nokia branding on the chin. The phone also seems to have slightly curved edges, but we will have to wait for official announcement to see what the phone actually looks like.

The Nokia 7.1 Plus will be launched under the X7 moniker in China, with global markets getting it under the moniker of 7.1 Plus. The Nokia 7.1 Plus (or X7, if you want to call it that) has already passed through TENAA revealing its design and specifications. Furthermore, it was also spotted on popular benchmarking site Geekbench revealing some key specifications. You can check out the expected specifications of Nokia 7.1 Plus (X7) down below.

Nokia 7.1 Plus (X7) Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.2 GHz octa-core processor

2.2 GHz octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) display

6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 13 MP with LED flash

12 MP + 13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP

20 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Red, Silver, Blue

Red, Silver, Blue Battery: 3400 mAh

We will know everything there is to know about the Nokia 7.1 Plus (X7) tomorrow if HMD Global takes the wraps off it.