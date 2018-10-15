Nokia 5.1 Plus likely to receive Android Pie update by the end of 2018

Late last month, HMD Global rolled out Android Pie update for Nokia 7 Plus. And then earlier this month, HMD revealed the Android Pie update schedule for Nokia smartphones. A couple of days later, HMD even rolled out Android Pie beta update for Nokia 6.1 Plus. Well now, the company has shared details about Android Pie update for one more smartphone – the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

In a reply to a Twitter user asking about the availability of Android Pie for Nokia 5.1 Plus, Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – indirectly confirmed that Nokia 5.1 Plus would receive the Android Pie update by the end of 2018. “I would be surprised if it does not” said Sarvikas.

I would be surprised if it does not — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 14, 2018

Well, while Sarvikas has said that the Nokia 5.1 Plus will receive Android Pie update before the end of 2018, he didn’t share any specific timeline for the same. However, we speculate that Nokia 5.1 Plus will receive the Android Pie update in December. HMD has previously confirmed that Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus would receive the Android Pie update in October, followed by Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco in November.

Coming back to Nokia 5.1 Plus, this smartphone was launched globally and in India back in August this year. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC that’s coupled with up to 4 GB RAM. The 5.1 Plus sports a 5.86-inch HD+ 19:9 notched display that’s kept on by a 3060 mAh battery.

Being an Android One smartphone, the Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with a promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates. It runs stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, but like we said, it’s very likely to receive Android Pie update by the end of 2018. You can check out full specs of Nokia 5.1 Plus down below.

Nokia 5.1 Plus Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Mali-G72 MP3

Mali-G72 MP3 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android Pie)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android Pie) Display: 5.86-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.86-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.0 aperture, PDAF) + 5 MP with Portrait Mode and LED flash

13 MP (f/2.0 aperture, PDAF) + 5 MP with Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with 80.4-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture and Portrait Mode

8 MP with 80.4-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture and Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 via microSD card Connectivity: Dual 4G Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0

Dual 4G Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features

Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features Colors: Black, White, Blue

Black, White, Blue Battery: 3060 mAh

Are you a Nokia 5.1 Plus user? How are you liking it?