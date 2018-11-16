Realme confirms launch of U series smartphone, will be powered by Helio P70 SoC

Realme – a smartphone brand that debuted in India as an online-only OPPO sub-brand – and later became independent, has launched a total of four smartphones in the country – Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, and the Realme C1. And now, the company has announced that it will soon launch a new smartphone under an entirely new ‘U’ series.

A couple of days ago, we came across a report which stated that Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone soon under its new U series. Well, Realme has just confirmed that it indeed is launching a new smartphone soon under its U series. However, the company didn’t reveal when exactly will this new smartphone launch.

Realme also confirmed that the first smartphone that will be launched under its new U series will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 SoC that was announced last month. Furthermore, this Realme U smartphone will also be the first smartphone in the world to be powered by Helio P70 SoC.

While details are scarce about this new Realme smartphone at the moment, it is believed that this will be a selfie-centric smartphone that will be priced between the ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 range in India.

We expect to hear more about this upcoming Realme smartphone in the coming weeks, if not days.