You can now buy items on Instagram from video posts as well

Facebook-owned Instagram already lets users buy products from posts that appear in their Feed. However, back in June, Instagram expanded its shopping feature to Stories, and then to the Explore tab back in September. Well now, Instagram has announced that users will now be able to buy products from video posts as well.

If an Instagram user comes across a video post in their Feed that has the shopping icon, he can tap on it to know more about the featured product and then buy it.

Instagram now also lets users save an item they like to view it later. This can be done using the Save (read: Bookmark) icon that appears below the post in the right corner. The item will be automatically saved in to the Shopping collection. This works for items tagged in both Stories as well posts in Feed.

In addition to this, Instagram has said that it’s also testing a redesign of the Shop tab on business profiles, hence, all the posts with products tagged to them will now appear in one place after tapping on the ‘Shop’ button.

“Today, we’re announcing three new ways to discover new products, shop from your favorite brands and keep track of all your shopping inspiration in one place on Instagram. Just in time for the holidays.” said Instagram in a blog post.