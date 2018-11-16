Motorola One Power starts receiving Android Pie update in India with Dual VoLTE support

A couple of hours ago, we told you about Motorola confirming to roll out Android Pie update for One Power in the next few days. Motorola hadn’t shared the exact timeline for the roll-out, but we speculated that the company would commence the roll-out by next week. However, owners of Motorola One Power will be glad to know that they no longer have to wait for Android Pie update as Motorola has started rolling out the update in India.

The Motorola One Power was launched in India back in late September this year, and it came with Android 8.1 Oreo instead of Android Pie. But, just under two months from the launch, the One Power has started receiving the Android Pie update in India.

This update not only upgrades the One Power from Oreo to Pie, but also brings in Dual VoLTE support to the smartphone. The update also includes some camera improvements, and bumps up the Android security patch level to November 1, 2018.

Here’s the changelog of Android 9.0 Pie update for Motorola One Power:

Upgrade system from Android O to Android P

Add LTE+LTE (Dual Volte) feature

Add Panorama feature for camera

Camera improvements

Android security update through 1 November 2018

The Android Pie update for Motorola One Power in India is rolling out over-the-air, and should reach all the units in a week or two. However, if you can’t wait for the update notification to pop-up on your smartphone, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System > System updates menu. Motorola has asked users to make sure they have at least 50% battery left on their One Power before installing the update.

The Motorola One Power is an Android One smartphone and thus runs stock Android. Being an Android One smartphone, it also comes with a promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates.

Motorola One Power Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (Android 9.0 Pie rolling out)

Android 8.1 Oreo (Android 9.0 Pie rolling out) Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 Max Vision display with a brightness of 450 nits

6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 Max Vision display with a brightness of 450 nits Rear Camera: 16 MP + 5 MP with Portrait Mode, 4K Video Recording and LED flash

16 MP + 5 MP with Portrait Mode, 4K Video Recording and LED flash Front Camera: 12 MP with Portrait Mode and Flash

12 MP with Portrait Mode and Flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Audio, Google Lens, Widevine L1 Certification, P2i Water-Repellent Coating

Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Audio, Google Lens, Widevine L1 Certification, P2i Water-Repellent Coating Battery: 5000 mAh with 15W TurboPower Charging

Motorola One Power Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹15,999

₹15,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart

Do check out our Motorola One Power review if you are planning to buy one.