Lenovo-owned Motorola announced the Motorola One Power Android One smartphone back in late August this year. The smartphone was then launched in India in late September with a price tag of ₹15,999. Even though the One Power was launched after Google released Android Pie – the latest version of Android – it came with Android 8.1 Oreo which was released last year. However, those who have been waiting to get a pie of Android Pie on their One Power will be glad to know that Motorola has confirmed to roll out the update pretty soon.

Motorola has started sending out notifications to One Power users, informing them that the company will start rolling out Android Pie update in the “next few days”. While, the company hasn’t shared any specific timeline for the roll-out of Android Pie update, we are speculating that Motorola will start seeding the Android Pie update for One Power users by next week.

The Motorola One Power is an Android One smartphone, which means it runs stock Android and comes with the promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates. The One Power is a mid-range smartphone though. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone boasts a 6.2-inch notched display and rocks dual cameras at the back. You can check out full specifications of Motorola One Power down below.

Motorola One Power Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (Android 9.0 Pie rolling out soon)

Android 8.1 Oreo (Android 9.0 Pie rolling out soon) Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 Max Vision display with a brightness of 450 nits

6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 Max Vision display with a brightness of 450 nits Rear Camera: 16 MP + 5 MP with Portrait Mode, 4K Video Recording and LED flash

16 MP + 5 MP with Portrait Mode, 4K Video Recording and LED flash Front Camera: 12 MP with Portrait Mode and Flash

12 MP with Portrait Mode and Flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Audio, Google Lens, Widevine L1 Certification, P2i Water-Repellent Coating

Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Audio, Google Lens, Widevine L1 Certification, P2i Water-Repellent Coating Battery: 5000 mAh with 15W TurboPower Charging

Motorola One Power Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹15,999

₹15,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart

Do check out our Motorola One Power review if you are planning to buy one. Also, here’s a list of Motorola smartphones confirmed to get Android Pie update. Did yours make it to the list?

Source

Updated: The update has started rolling out in India.