HMD schedules an event on December 5, expected to launch three new phones including Nokia 9

HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – has launched quite a few phones this year. But, it looks like the company isn’t done launching new phones yet as it has scheduled an event next month where it’s expected to launch not one, not two, but three new phones.

HMD has scheduled an event on December 5 in Dubai. This news came through Juho Sarvikas who’s the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global. Juho shared an image (attached above) on Twitter announcing the event using #ExpectMore.

The image shared by Juho includes three smartphones hinting at the company launching three smartphones at the December 5 event in Dubai. HMD hasn’t revealed what smartphones it’s going to launch on December 5, but, brightening up the image reveals that three out of two smartphones will come with a display notch.

Well, out of these three phones, one could be the Nokia 8.1 which is said to be a re-branded Nokia X7 launched in China. However, the Nokia X7 comes with a wide notch, whereas the phones we are seeing in the image above have a smaller notch. The December 5 event could also see HMD unveiling the Nokia 9 which is said to come with five rear cameras.

We recently came across renders of Nokia 9 which revealed that the smartphone comes with an 18:9 display and doesn’t have a notch. The third smartphone could be the Nokia 7.1 Plus. However, rumor mills have it that HMD Global won’t be launching the Nokia 7.1 Plus until February next year, hence, we will have to wait to see what HMD Global has for us at its December 5 event.