How to run apps in full screen mode on OnePlus 6T [Guide]

After the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 6T does come with a notch, but a smaller one, and with that, the size of the display has been grown larger. OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.41-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and the apps aren’t optimized for the newer aspect ratio, hence, the apps will run with a black bar on top. If you want the apps to optimize for the full screen, here’s how you can apps in full screen mode on your OnePlus 6T.

The OnePlus 6T has a waterdrop notch on top, the apps you run in the full screen mode will receive a notch cut out. This means that the notch will block the area of the apps you run in the full screen unless the app is specifically optimized for the new notched trend.

How to run apps in full screen mode on OnePlus 6T

To run apps in the full screen mode, head to the Settings -> Display and enter the ‘App display in full screen‘ option where you will have a list of apps that you want to run in the full screen mode, choose the desired ones from here.

If the app content is blocked by the notch and you are not satisfied, go back to the Default mode from the same settings.

If you want to get rid of the waterdrop notch, head over to the Settings -> Display -> Notch display menu and select the option ‘Hide the notch area‘. This will add the black bars around the notch area making the notch invisible to you.

