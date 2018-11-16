Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6T last month on October 30 in India. It was initially offered in two colors – Mirror Black and Midnight Black. However, earlier this week, OnePlus launched the Thunder Purple variant of the OnePlus 6T in India, which goes on sale in the country today.

The OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant will be available for purchase on Amazon India and OnePlus India’s official website at 2 pm today. However, it will be available in limited stocks, so if you really want to buy this Thunder Purple variant, you will have to be quick.

This OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant comes with a gradient color with black up top that fades into purple as it goes down below. The smartphone still has a glass back and the same design as the Mirror Black and Midnight Black variants. Besides, it’s needless to say that the hardware on the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant is also the same as other variants. But, do note that Thunder Purple variant is only offered in one configuration – 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

Just like the other variants of OnePlus 6T, the Thunder Purple variant is also powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC and boots up to Android 9.0 Pie which is the latest version of Android. The smartphone comes with a notched display, but the notch is smaller than the one on the OnePlus 6. The 6T also comes with in-display fingerprint scanner instead of a conventional one that’s found on the OnePlus 6. Furthermore, the OnePlus 6T also comes with a larger battery, but ditches the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Commenting on the launch of OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said, “The OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple is a stunning combination of power and beauty – the black-to-purple fade is like a thunderstorm on a summer night. We experimented extensively to test how light interacts with the colours in order to give people what might just be our most beautiful design yet.“

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

8 GB LPDDR4X

Adreno 630

OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie

6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 6, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Night Mode, Reading Mode

16 MP (Sony IMX 519, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, EIS, OIS, PDAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX 376K, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, Nightscape, Studio Lighting, HDR, 4K recording at 30/60 FPS, 1080p recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p recording at 30 FPS, Super Slow Motion recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 780 FPS) and dual-LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX 371) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, Portrait Mode, Studio Lighting, HDR and Screen Flash

128 GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane

Dual Nano

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), 2×2 MIMO, USB OTG, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Screen Unlock), Face Unlock, Water Resistant, Alert Slider, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, aptX, aptX HD, Smart Boost, Navigation Gestures 2.0

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Screen Unlock), Face Unlock, Water Resistant, Alert Slider, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, aptX, aptX HD, Smart Boost, Navigation Gestures 2.0 Battery: 3700 mAh with OnePlus Fast Charge (5V/4A)

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹41,999

Availability: Goes on sale in India through Amazon India and OnePlus India's official website at 2 pm. Can also be purchased from Reliance Digital and Croma stores across the country.

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Launch Offers

₹1500 instant cashback on purchases through HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards

3-month no-cost EMI on Amazon India and OnePlus stores

Discount of up to ₹500 on any Kindle eBook

Free 12-month damage protection from Kotak Servify

Cashback of ₹5400 from Reliance Jio in the form of 36 vouchers worth ₹150 each

Do check out our OnePlus 6T review if you are planning to buy it.