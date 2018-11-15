Sony rolls out Android Pie update for Xperia XZ2 Premium

Japanese tech giant Sony recently rolled out Android Pie update for three of its smartphones – the Xperia XZ Premium, the Xperia XZ1, and the Xperia XZ1 Compact. Well now, one more Sony smartphone is getting a pie of Android Pie – the Xperia XZ2 Premium.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium is a flagship that was launched back in April this year with Android 8.0 Oreo. And now, after almost seven months from the launch, the Xperia XZ2 Premium is receiving Android 9.0 Pie which is the latest version of Android.

The Android Pie update rolling out for Xperia XZ2 Premium carries build number 52.0.A.3.84. A detailed changelog of the update is unavailable at press time, but, being an Android Pie update, it brings new UI to the Xperia XZ2 Premium. Furthermore, it also bumps up the Android security patch level on the Xperia XZ2 Premium to November 1, 2018.

The Android Pie updates rolled out for Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact didn’t bring in Android Pie’s navigation gestures, so we are wondering if that’s the case with Xperia XZ2 Premium as well. If you have received the Android Pie update on your Xperia XZ2 Premium, do let us know in the comments section down below.

Having said that, the Android Pie update was slated to roll out for Xperia XZ2 Premium last week, on November 7, but for some reason, that didn’t happen. Either way, we are glad the update for Xperia XZ2 Premium didn’t delay any further.

Last month, Sony revealed its Android Pie update schedule for its smartphones. And, out of all the smartphones Sony confirmed to update with Android Pie, only three are yet to receive the update – the Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra, and the Xperia XA2 Plus. However, owners of these smartphones will have to wait for a couple more months as Sony will start rolling out Android Pie update for all three of these smartphone next year from March 4.

