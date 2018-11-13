OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant launched in India: Pricing, Availability and Offer Details

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6T in India last month on October 30. The smartphone is offered in two colors – Mirror Black and Midnight Black. However, the company yesterday teased the launch of a new color variant of OnePlus 6T in India – Thunder Purple – without divulging any details about its availability. Well, soon after teasing it, OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple in India which was launched first in China last week.

Unlike the other two variants, the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant comes with a gradient color – with black up top that fades into purple as it goes down below. That said, apart from this color difference, everything across all three color variants of the OnePlus 6T remains the same. However, it’s worth noting that the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant is only available in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage configuration.

Commenting on the launch of OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said, “The OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple is a stunning combination of power and beauty – the black-to-purple fade is like a thunderstorm on a summer night. We experimented extensively to test how light interacts with the colours in order to give people what might just be our most beautiful design yet.“

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Specifications

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 6, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Night Mode, Reading Mode

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹41,999

₹41,999 Availability: Goes on sale in India from November 16 through Amazon India, OnePlus India’s official website, as well as through Reliance Digital and Croma stores across the country.

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Launch Offers

₹1500 instant cashback on purchases through HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards

3-month no-cost EMI on Amazon India and OnePlus stores

Discount of up to ₹500 on any Kindle eBook

Free 12-month damage protection from Kotak Servify

Cashback of ₹5400 from Reliance Jio in the form of 36 vouchers worth ₹150 each

So, are you buying the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant? Or do you like the other two variants more?