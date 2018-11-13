Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specs and price surface online

Samsung made headlines by previewing its foldable display smartphone last week at its Developer Conference held in San Francisco. This foldable display smartphone is reported to launch next year in March. But, before Samsung launches its foldable display smartphone, it will launch its Galaxy S flagship – the Galaxy S10. This time, Samsung is said to launch three models under the Galaxy S10 branding – one of which is said to be a budget model, and its specifications and pricing information has just leaked online.

This budget variant of the Galaxy S10 reportedly called Galaxy S10 Lite, and, its specifications and pricing have been tipped by a leakster. According to the information coming in, the Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a flat Infinity-O Display. For those unaware, the Infinity-O Display will come with a camera cut-out in left corner. Well, we personally don’t like this kind of placement, but we will reserve our final judgement until the official announcement, or until some press renders or live images leak online.

That said, the Galaxy S10 Lite will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, unlike this year’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ that come with a fingerprint scanner placed on the back below the camera module. Speaking of camera, the Galaxy S10 Lite will sport dual cameras at the back, and it’s safe to say that there will be a single snapper on the front and not dual.

The Galaxy S10 Lite will be powered by either Snapdragon 845 or the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8150 (it’s actually the Snapdragon 855, according to the reports). The smartphone will come in three configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The smartphone is expected to be priced between $650 (around ₹47,174) and $750 (around ₹54,435).

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specifications [Rumored]

We expect to hear more about the Galaxy S10 series in the coming weeks.