OPPO A7 goes official with 6.2-inch waterdrop notch display and 4230 mAh battery

Back in September, BBK Electronics-owned Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO A7X smartphone in China with waterdrop notch display and Helio P60 SoC. Well now, the company has launched one more smartphone which is called OPPO A7X.

The OPPO A7 looks very much similar to the A7X, however, its hardware specifications are identical to the Realme 2 that was launched in India back in late August this year.

The OPPO A7 sports a 6.2-inch display having a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The display also has a waterdrop-shaped notch up top, and, OPPO says that the smartphone has a screen-to-body ratio of 88.3% which isn’t all that bad. The company also says that A7’s display has a anti-reflective coating that increases the brightness of the screen by 35%.

Round the back, the OPPO A7 has 3D curves that should help with grip and comfort. It also has a mirror finish with textures for a more premium look.

Under the hood, the OPPO A7 comes with Snapdragon 450 SoC which is backed by Adreno 506 GPU. The smartphone comes in two configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. However, you can also expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

For photography, there’s a dual camera setup at the back located in the top-left corner in horizontal orientation. This dual camera setup is a combination of one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera. And, for selfies and video calls, there’s a 16 MP single snapper on the front housed inside the notch.

The OPPO A7 runs ColorOS 5.2 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It also comes with a feature called Hyper Boost for better gaming performance. The A7 is offered in three colors – Glaring Gold, Glaze Blue, and Fresh Pink. The smartphone also ships with a huge 4230 mAh battery which is one of its biggest highlights.

OPPO A7 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 display with Gorilla Glass

6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) 19:9 display with Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (5P lens) + 2 MP with AI Beauty and LED flash

13 MP (5P lens) + 2 MP with AI Beauty and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with HDR and AR Stickers

16 MP with HDR and AR Stickers Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Hyper Boost

Fingerprint Scanner, Hyper Boost Colors: Glaring Gold, Glaze Blue, Fresh Pink

Glaring Gold, Glaze Blue, Fresh Pink Battery: 4230 mAh

OPPO A7 Price and Availability

Price: ¥1599 (around $230/₹16,538) for 4 GB RAM variant

¥1599 (around $230/₹16,538) for 4 GB RAM variant Availability: Available in China from November 22. Also launched in Nepal. No word on availability in other countries.

