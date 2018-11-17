How to display battery percentage on Honor 8X [Easy Android Guide]

The midrange segment is filled with several smartphones, the Honor 8X is among the best midrange smartphones when it comes to the overall value. No wonder Honor 8X packs numerous EMUI features in it, the most common thing people want on the phone is to display the battery percentage in the status bar. Here’s a guide on how to view the battery percentage in the status bar on Honor 8X.

Display battery percentage on Honor 8X

The battery percentage is not enabled by default, you have to turn it on from the Battery settings. To view the battery percentage in the status bar next to the battery icon, head to,

Setting -> Battery -> Battery Percentage

Choose from the given options, either you want it next to the battery icon or inside the icon. Once it’s done, it will add the remaining battery percentage in the status bar.

Aside from viewing the battery percentage in the status bar, your Honor 8X can even show you the network speed in the status bar. To do that, go to Settings -> Notifications & status bar and turn on the slider Display network speed.

Check the status bar and see your real-time network usage in the status bar.

The Honor 8X features a full screen glass design, AI dual cameras, and the all-new Kirin 710 SoC. Here’s the unboxing, hands-on and features overview of the Honor 8X below.