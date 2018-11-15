Realme

Realme confirms Android Pie update for these smartphones, will roll out “soon”

By Sagar Bakre
Realme, a smartphone brand that made its debut in India back in May this year as an online-only OPPO sub-brand, and later became independent, has launched a total of four smartphones in the country so far – the Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, and the Realme C1. However, neither of these smartphones run Android Pie – the latest version of Android. Well, that will change soon as Realme has confirmed Android Pie update for two of its smartphones.

Realme has confirmed that will release Android Pie update for Realme 1 and Realme 2 soon. This confirmation came from Realme India’s customer support handle on Twitter. Well, while Realme has confirmed Android Pie updates for Realme 1 and 2, the company hasn’t shared any timeline for the same. Moreover, the company also didn’t divulge any information pertaining to Android Pie updates for Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1.

That said, Realme recently confirmed that it would roll out ColorOS 5.2 update for Realme 1 later this month, while also confirming roll-out of November security patches for Realme 2 and Realme C1 on November 15, i.e., today.

The Realme 1 and 2 that are confirmed to get Android Pie updates were launched in India in May and August respectively. The company even hiked the price of 3 GB RAM variant of Realme 1 which now costs ₹9499, whereas, the Realme C1 now costs ₹7999. The company has said it won’t increase the price of Realme 2 Pro in India.

