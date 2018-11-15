ASUS ZenFone Max M2 and Max Pro M2 specs leak online

Taiwanese technology brand ASUS launched the ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India back in April this year. And then later in October, the company launched the ZenFone Max M1. Well now, it seems the company will soon launch successors to both these smartphones as their specifications have surfaced online.

Some key specifications of ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 have been leaked by popular leakster Roland Quandt. According to Quandt, the ZenFone Max M2 will be powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC which will be mated to 4 GB RAM. The smartphone will be available in 32 and 64 GB storage options, and will boast a 6-inch Full-HD+ display. For photography, the ZenFone Max M2 will rock a dual camera setup at the back, with the main camera being a 13 MP sensor.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 ZB631KL = 6in FHD+, 13MP, 4GB RAM, 64/128GB. Snapdragon 660 (SDM660), Triple Cam

ASUS ZenFone Max M2 ZB633KL = 6in FHD+, 13MP, 4GB RAM, 32/64GB. Snapdragon 636 (MSM8953), Dual Cam

ZB632KL (non-Pro), ZB634KL (Pro) are likely India specific variants — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) November 14, 2018

Talking about the Zenfone Max Pro M2, this smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC which will be laced with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone will sport a 6-inch Full-HD+ display and will be offered in 64 and 128 GB storage options. Quandt also says that the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will come with triple cameras, with the primary snapper being a 13 MP sensor.

The ZenFone Max M2 will carry model number ZB633KL, whereas the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will carry model number ZB631KL. However, Quandt says that variants with model numbers ZB632KL (non-Pro) and ZB634K (Pro) will be India-specific models. Besides, Quandt has also clarified that he’s only sure about the CPU, RAM and camera details of these smartphones. Other specs are subject to change.

There’s no word from ASUS regarding either of these smartphones, but, we might see the company launching both these smartphones either by the end of this year, or at Mobile World Congress next year in February. Expect to hear more about these smartphones in the coming weeks.