Realme confirms it won’t increase the price of this smartphone in India

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth recently hinted at a price hike of Realme smartphones in India after Diwali. However, the company didn’t even wait for Diwali to start and increased the prices of two of its smartphones in India – the Realme 2 and Realme C1. At that time, there was no word on whether the company would increase the price of its other smartphones in India. But now, Realme CEO has confirmed that the company won’t increase the price of Realme 2 Pro in India.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth in a tweet confirmed that the company won’t increase the price of Realme 2 Pro in India. The Realme 2 Pro was launched in India in late September and it comes in three different configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The 4 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹13,990, 6 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹15,990, and, the 8 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹17,990.

No price hike on RM 2 pro, confirmed. https://t.co/BBJyRKtm5z — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) November 8, 2018

Realme has already hiked the price of Realme 2 and Realme C1. The Realme C1 which was launched in India with a price tag of ₹6999 is now priced at ₹7999, whereas, the 3 GB RAM variant of Realme 2 which was launched with a price tag of ₹8990 is now priced at ₹9499. The price of 4 GB RAM variant of Realme 2 remains unchanged though.

Having said that, this leaves us with the Realme 1 which was launched in India back in May this year. The prices of Realme 2 and Realme C1 have been hiked, and the company has confirmed that it won’t hike price of the Realme 2 Pro, so it now remains to be seen whether Realme will increase the price of Realme 1 in India or not.

Realme 2 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch IPS display, Dewdrop notch, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.3-inch IPS display, Dewdrop notch, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio Software: ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit

Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 14nm FinFET, 64-bit GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB OR 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4

4 GB OR 6 GB OR 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4 Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB & 6 GB RAM), OR 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM), microSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated)

64 GB (with 4 GB & 6 GB RAM), OR 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM), microSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated) Main Camera: Dual cameras 16 MP + 2 MP, Bokeh Mode, LED flash

Dual cameras 16 MP + 2 MP, Bokeh Mode, LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Battery: 3,500 mAh

Do you own any of the Realme smartphones launched in India? If yes, how has your experience been so far?