Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update in India

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced MIUI 10 Global ROM back in June this year at an event in New Delhi, India, and, since then, the company has rolled it out for Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi 5, Mi MIX 2, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A in the country. Well now, the latest smartphone to get MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in India is the Redmi Note 4.

The Redmi Note 4 was launched in India back in June last year with a starting price of ₹9999. It was launched with MIUI 8 based on Android Marshmallow, and now, after more a year and a half from the launch, the Redmi Note 4 is receiving the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update in the country.

The MIUI 10 Global Stable update weighs more than 300 MB in size and carries version number V10.1.1.0.NCFMIFI. The update brings in features like full-screen navigation gestures, natural sound system, and more. However, the MIUI 10 Global Stable update that’s rolled out for Redmi Note 4 is still based on Android Nougat. so don’t expect an upgrade to Android Oreo or Pie just yet.

Here’s the changelog of MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi Note 4:

Designed for full screen experience

All-new full screen gestures will change the way you interact with your device. They can do everything you used buttons for, except they’re faster, smarter, and more convenient.

All-new UI is tailored for full screen devices and lets the content take the front stage.

Natural sound system

You won’t get tired of natural and ever-changing sounds of MIUI 10

We simplified system sounds and applied smart filters, so you’ll hear something only when you need to

Ambient sounds of the forest, beach, drizzle, stove fire, and summer night will help you to relax and focus on what’s important

Other improvements and optimizations

AI brings Portrait mode to single camera devices! Blur the background on your portrait shots and look as gorgeous as you feel

Other system apps (including Clock and Notes) got a major revamp too

That said, do note that the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update rolling right now is a Nightly Build which only a small number of random users will receive initially. This is to make sure that if the update has any bugs, it would affect only a small number of users. However, once Xiaomi has received enough positive feedback from those who have got the update, it will start rolling out the update to all the users.

