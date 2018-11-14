Samsung reveals India launch date of Galaxy A9 (2018) – world’s first smartphone with four rear cameras
South Korean tech giant Samsung announced the Galaxy A9 (2018) last month. The Galaxy A9 (2018) is the world’s first smartphone with four rear cameras. There have been some rumors regarding the launch of Galaxy A9 (2018) in India, but, Samsung has finally put an end to all those rumors by revealing the India launch date of its quad camera smartphone.
Samsung has started sending out press invites to the media for the launch of Galaxy A9 (2018) in India on November 20. The invite doesn’t explicitly mention Galaxy A9 (2018), but, the use of “4X Fun” confirms that Samsung is indeed launching the Galaxy A9 (2018) in India on November 20.
Samsung has also started accepting registrations on its official India website for the Galaxy A9 (2018). As one would expect, there’s no word from Samsung regarding the price of Galaxy A9 (2018) in India, but, the company’s official India website hinted at the smartphone carrying a price tag of ₹39,000 in the country.
Like we already said, the Galaxy A9 (2018) is the world’s first smartphone with four rear cameras. It rocks one 8 MP camera, one 10 MP camera, one 24 MP camera, and one 5 MP camera (top to bottom) at the back. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 24 MP single camera on the front.
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Specifications
- CPU: 2.2 GHz octa-core processor
- RAM: 6/8 GB
- Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo
- Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display
- Rear Camera: 24 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.4, 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens) + 10 MP (f/2.4, telephoto lens, 2x optical zoom), 5 MP (f/2.2, depth sensor) with Portrait Mode, Live Focus, Scene Optimizer and LED flash
- Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay
- Colors: Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue, Bubblegum Pink
- Battery: 3800 mAh
What do you think would be an ideal price of the Galaxy A9 (2018) in India?