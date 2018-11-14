Motorola begins soak testing Moto X4 Android Pie update in India

Back in August, soon after Google announced Android 9.0 Pie – the latest version of Android – Motorola shared a list of its smartphones that would get the Android Pie update. One of those smartphones was the Moto X4 which has now received the Android Pie update in India, but, there’s a catch.

The Moto X4 was launched in India around the same time last year with Android 7.1 Nougat. However, the smartphone did receive its Android Oreo update later in December. And now, Motorola has rolled out the Android Pie update for Moto X4 in India. But, this isn’t the final roll-out. This is just a soak test and the update is only rolled out to a small number of users for beta testing. Once the beta testing is complete and the update is devoid of bugs, Motorola will start rolling out the stable version of Pie to all the users of Moto X4.

The Android Pie update for Moto X4 that’s rolled out right now in India carries version number PPW29.69-17. The update brings in a new UI as well as features like Adaptive Battery, Gesture Navigation, and more to Moto X4.

While Motorola has started soak test of Moto X4 Android Pie update in India, we actually don’t know when exactly will the stable version roll-out to all the Moto X4 users in the country.

That said, in addition to Moto X4, Motorola has also promised to upgrade Moto Z3, Moto Z3 Play, Moto Z2 Force Edition, Moto Z2 Play, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6, and Moto G6 Play with Android Pie update. However, the company didn’t reveal any timeline for the same.

You can keep checking here for more information about latest software updates for your Motorola smartphone.

Moto X4 Specifications

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4/6 GB

5.2-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LTPS IPS display with Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 12 MP (Dual Auto-focus Pixel sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.4um) + 8 MP (Ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field-of-view, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um) with PDAF, Professional Mode, Selective Focus, Depth Detection and Focus, Selective Black & White, Background Replacement, Landmark/Object Recognition, Slow-Mo and LED flash

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Super Black, Sterling Blue Battery: 3000 mAh with 15 W TurboPower charging

