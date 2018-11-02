Here’s how much the Samsung Galaxy A9 with four rear cameras might be priced in India

Back in late September, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy A7 (2018) in India – its first smartphone with triple rear cameras. And now, it looks like the company is soon going to launch the Galaxy A9 in the country – the world’s first smartphone with four rear cameras.

The Galaxy A9, also referred to as Galaxy A9 (2018), was unveiled last month, and, according to a report from last week, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A9 in India on November 4. While there’s no word from Samsung regarding the launch of Galaxy A9 in India, the product page for the Galaxy A9 is already live on Samsung India’s official website which hints at Samsung gearing up to launch the phone in the country soon.

While the product page of Galaxy A9 on Samsung India’s website doesn’t have details regarding the availability of the phone, it does reveal the price of Galaxy A9 in India.

The source code of Galaxy A9’s page on Samsung India’s website reveals that the smartphone will be priced at ₹39,000. However, if we look closely at the source code (refer ‘strong’ tags in image above), we cannot deny the possibility of this price being the maximum exchange value for the smartphone, which means the actual price could be higher.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 comes in two variants – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. But, going by the phone’s page on Samsung India’s official website, it looks like Samsung will only launch the 6 GB RAM variant in India.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 is the world’s first smartphone with four cameras at the back. It rocks one 24 MP camera, one 8 MP camera, one 10 MP camera, and one 5 MP camera at the back. And on the front, it has a 24 MP single snapper for selfies and video calls. You can check out full specs of Galaxy A9 down below.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display Rear Camera: 24 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.4, 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens) + 10 MP (f/2.4, telephoto lens, 2x optical zoom), 5 MP (f/2.2, depth sensor) with Portrait Mode, Live Focus, Scene Optimizer and LED flash

24 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.4, 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens) + 10 MP (f/2.4, telephoto lens, 2x optical zoom), 5 MP (f/2.2, depth sensor) with Portrait Mode, Live Focus, Scene Optimizer and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay

Fingerprint Scanner, Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay Colors: Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue, Bubblegum Pink

Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue, Bubblegum Pink Battery: 3800 mAh

What do you think would be an ideal price of Samsung Galaxy A9 in India?