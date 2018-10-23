Samsung Galaxy A9 with four rear cameras reportedly launching in India next month
It's the world's first smartphone with four rear cameras
Late last month, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the Galaxy A7 (2018) in India with a starting price of ₹23,990. The Galaxy A7 (2018) is Samsung’s first smartphone with triple rear cameras. Well, after launching its first triple camera smartphone in India, Samsung is now reportedly launching the Galaxy A9 – world’s first smartphone with four rear cameras – in India next month.
Samsung announced Galaxy A9 more than a week ago, and, it’s the world’s first smartphone that comes with four cameras at the back. During the announcement, Samsung didn’t reveal when it would launch the Galaxy A9 in India, but, according to 91Mobiles, Samsung will be launching this phone in India next month on November 4. 91Mobiles claim to have received this information from their sources in the company’s retail chain.
Well, we are a bit skeptical of November 4 being the launch date of Galaxy A9 in India, as November 4 is Sunday, and no smartphone brand would launch its smartphone on a Sunday. Hence, we believe that Samsung might launch the Galaxy A9 before November 4, with sales probably kicking off from November 4, or from Diwali.
Speaking about the Galaxy A9 itself, the quad camera setup on its back is its biggest highlight. This quad camera setup consists of one 8 MP camera, one 10 MP camera, one 24 MP camera, and one 5 MP camera (top to bottom).
The 8 MP camera comes with 120-degree Ultra-Wide angle lens. The 10 MP camera camera comes with telephoto lens. The 5 MP camera comes with depth sensor. And, the 24 MP camera is the primary camera which comes with regular lens. That said, there’s also a 24 MP single snapper on the front to suffice your selfie and video calling needs. You can check out rest of the specs down below.
Samsung Galaxy A9 Specifications
- CPU: 2.2 GHz octa-core processor
- RAM: 6/8 GB
- Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo
- Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display
- Rear Camera: 24 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.4, 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens) + 10 MP (f/2.4, telephoto lens, 2x optical zoom), 5 MP (f/2.2, depth sensor) with Portrait Mode, Live Focus, Scene Optimizer and LED flash
- Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay
- Colors: Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue, Bubblegum Pink
- Battery: 3800 mAh
There’s no word from Samsung yet regarding the launch of Galaxy A9 in India.