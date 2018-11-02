Lava Z81 launched in India with 5.7-inch 18:9 display, 13 MP front camera and 3000 mAh battery

Back in early April this year, Indian handset maker Lava launched the Lava Z91 budget smartphone in India with 5.7-inch 18:9 display, Face Unlock and 4G VoLTE support at a price of ₹9999. Well now, the company has launched the Lava Z81 in India which too is a budget smartphone like the Z91.

The Lava Z91 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio A22 quad-core processor which is clocked at 2.0 GHz, backed by IMG PowerVR GPU, and mated to 3 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Star OS 5.0 that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Lava Z81 rocks a 5.7-inch tall display having aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The display is also covered with Gorilla Glass 3 atop that adds some protection against scratches.

For photography, the Lava Z81 has a 13 MP camera both at the front and on the back – both of which are accompanied by LED flash. The smartphone also comes with camera features like Portrait Mode, Portrait Lighting and AI Studio Mode.

The Z81 comes with a fingerprint scanner on its back for additional security, but it also comes with Face Unlock which uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone. The smartphone also supports 4G VoLTE and has 32 GB of storage on-board.

Lastly, the smartphone comes packed with a 3000 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port.

Lava Z81 Specifications

2.0 GHz Helio A22 quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

IMG PowerVR Operating System: Star OS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display with Gorilla Glass 3 and 282 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 13 MP with Portrait Mode, Portrait Lighting, AI Studio Mode, HDR and LED flash

13 MP with Face Beauty and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Lava Z81 Price in India and Availability