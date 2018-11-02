Vivo Y93 goes official with 6.2-inch display, dual rear cameras and 4030 mAh battery
Back in mid-September, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo Y97 in China with 6.3-inch waterdrop notch display and IR Face Unlock. Well now, Vivo has further expanded its portfolio of Y Series smartphones with the launch of Vivo Y93.
The Vivo Y93 looks almost the same as the Y97. It has a 6.2-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The display also has a notch up top that’s in the shape of a waterdrop.
The back of the Vivo Y93 boasts a 3D arc design that makes the smartphone comfortable to hold. The Y93 also comes in two beautiful colors – Starry Black and Red. We have seen similar color patterns on previous Vivo smartphones.
The Vivo Y93 is powered by Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.9 GHz and is paired with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Funtouch OS 4.5 that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It has 64 GB of internal storage, but it also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.
The photography department on the Vivo Y93 is handled by dual cameras – 13 MP and 2 MP – at the back, and a single 8 MP camera on the front. The 13 MP rear camera has f/2.2 aperture, 2 MP rear camera has f/2.4 aperture, and the 8 MP front camera has f/2.0 aperture. The Y93 also comes with some AI-based camera features as well as AR stickers, because it’s 2018.
As you can see from the images above, the Y93 doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner, but, it does come with Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone with your face. If you are not a fan of this method, then you can always opt for the good old PINs, Passwords or Patterns.
Lastly, the Vivo Y93 comes with a huge 4030 mAh battery that should take you through a full day on a single charge without any hiccups.
Vivo Y93 Specifications
- CPU: 1.9 GHz Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 505
- Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with PDAF and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB
- Other: Face Unlock, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant
- Colors: Starry Black, Red
- Battery: 4030 mAh battery
Vivo Y93 Price and Availability
- Price: ¥1500 (around $217/₹15,813)
- Availability: Available in China. No word on availability in other markets.