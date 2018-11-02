BBK Electronics-owned Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched F9 Pro smartphone in India back in August with a price tag of ₹23,990. Well, after more than two months from then, the company has now launched a new variant of the F9 Pro in India.

The OPPO F9 Pro that was launched in India back in August came with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, and now, the new variant that’s launched by OPPO in India comes with 128 GB of internal storage. The RAM count still remains the same at 6 GB.

Apart from the difference in the amount of internal storage, everything else remains the same on the new variant. However, while the 64 GB storage variant is priced at ₹23,990, the 128 GB variant is priced ₹2000 higher at ₹25,990.

For those unaware, the OPPO F9 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC. It runs ColorOS 5.2 that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone boasts a 6.3-inch display having a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. The F9 Pro also flaunts a back painted with gradient colors with petal-shaped patterns. You can check out full specs of OPPO F9 Pro down below.

OPPO F9 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P60 octa-core processor

Fingerprint Scanner, AR Stickers, Slow-Mo Video Recording, AI Beautification 2.1, Music on Display Battery: 3500 mAh with VOOC Flash Charge

OPPO F9 Pro Price in India and Availability