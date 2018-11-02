OnePlus sets new Guinness World Record at its ‘OnePlus 6T Mega Unboxing’ event in India

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 6T earlier this week on October 29 at an event in New York, and then the very next day, on October 30, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6T in India at an event held in New Delhi. The smartphone went on sale in India through Amazon yesterday, and soon after the sales began, OnePlus began its attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the title of ‘Most people unboxing simultaneously’. Well, thanks to the highly enthusiastic OnePlus community, the China-based smartphone brand succeeded in setting this Guinness World Record.

A total of 559 OnePlus community members came together at Richardson and Cruddas in Mumbai for this event. The attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the title of ‘Most people unboxing simultaneously’ began at 8.30 pm on November 1, i.e., yesterday, and, at 9.30 pm, the global authority on world records – Guinness World Records – confirmed this record.

Participant members were able to get their hands-on the OnePlus 6T on the same day it went on sale because of Amazon’s Prime Now – a service that promises 2-hour delivery of products in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

“At OnePlus, we are constantly working on creating a great user experience which goes beyond the device itself and the recent GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS attempt was one such endeavor. Unboxing a new phone is a very special occasion and for our latest flagship OnePlus 6T, it was truly a heartwarming moment to see hundreds of community members coming together to create history.” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

“I was amazed with the kind of energy and enthusiasm that was exhibited by the OnePlus community and breaking of this record is a reinforcement of the brand’s popularity in India. This is another meaningful benchmark OnePlus has set for the industry, together with its loyal community,” said Rishi Nath, Adjudicator, Guinness World Records.

OnePlus 6T Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie

OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 6, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Night Mode, Reading Mode

6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 6, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Night Mode, Reading Mode Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX 519, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, EIS, OIS, PDAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX 376K, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, Nightscape, Studio Lighting, HDR, 4K recording at 30/60 FPS, 1080p recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p recording at 30 FPS, Super Slow Motion recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 780 FPS) and dual-LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX 519, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, EIS, OIS, PDAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX 376K, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, Nightscape, Studio Lighting, HDR, 4K recording at 30/60 FPS, 1080p recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p recording at 30 FPS, Super Slow Motion recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 780 FPS) and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX 371) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, Portrait Mode, Studio Lighting, HDR and Screen Flash

16 MP (Sony IMX 371) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, Portrait Mode, Studio Lighting, HDR and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM variants), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM variant) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), 2×2 MIMO, USB OTG, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), 2×2 MIMO, USB OTG, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Screen Unlock), Face Unlock, Water Resistant, Alert Slider, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, aptX, aptX HD, Smart Boost, Navigation Gestures 2.0

Colors: Mirror Black, Midnight Black

Mirror Black, Midnight Black Battery: 3700 mAh with OnePlus Fast Charge (5V/4A)

OnePlus 6T Price in India and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (in Mirror Black only): ₹37,999

Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (in Mirror Black and Midnight Black): ₹41,999

Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage (in Midnight Black only): ₹45,999

₹45,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India as well as OnePlus India’s official website. Will go on sale through Reliance Digital and Croma stores across the country from November 3.

