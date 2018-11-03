Samsung reportedly ditching Iris Scanner on Galaxy S10, will come with ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint scanner

South Korean tech giant Samsung will be launching the Galaxy S10 next year, and, there’s a lot of excitement around it than previous Galaxy S flagships because Samsung will be celebrating 10-year anniversary of its flagship Galaxy S series with Galaxy S10. However, Samsung is said to ditch a feature that’s been around on Galaxy S as well as Galaxy Note devices since 2016 – Iris Scanning.

According to a report coming out of South Korea, Samsung is going to remove the Iris Scanner from the Galaxy S10. For those unaware, the Iris Scanner debuted with the ill-fated Galaxy Note7 back in 2016, and since then, it has been present on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and the Galaxy Note9.

While Samsung will be removing the Iris Scanner from the Galaxy S10, it will be including the in-display fingerprint scanner which is quite a rage right now. Back in late June, we came across a similar report stating the removal of Iris Scanner from Galaxy S10 in favor of in-display fingerprint scanner and 3D Face Scanning, but, the latest report provides some more details.

According to the latest report, Samsung will use Qualcomm’s ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S10 instead of an optical one. Besides, by removing Iris Scanner from the Galaxy S10, Samsung wants to further increase the screen-to-body ratio of the phone. A recent report also stated that the Galaxy S10 would come with front camera that will be behind the display. By doing this, Samsung wants to take on the notch and go truly bezel-less with its Galaxy S10.

That said, this may not be the only reason for Samsung removing the Iris Scanner from the Galaxy S10. The South Korean tech giant probably believes that in-display fingerprint scanners are now evolved enough to serve as the only biometric security solution.

Samsung is said to launch three models of the Galaxy S10 next year. The two high-end models will come with in-display fingerprint scanner, but the less-expensive model of the Galaxy S10 is said to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, à la Galaxy A7 (2018) – the first Samsung smartphone to come with triple rear cameras.

What are your thoughts on Samsung removing the Iris Scanner from Galaxy S10?