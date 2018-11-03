OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones now available for purchase in India

At an event held in New Delhi, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6T in India. The OnePlus 6T is a flagship smartphone and is a mid-cycle refresh to the OnePlus 6 launched back in May. However, alongside launching the 6T in India, OnePlus has also launched the OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones which are now available for purchase in the country.

The OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones launched alongside OnePlus 6T in India were announced last month. The OnePlus Type-C Bullets are essentially the Bullets V2 earphones that were launched back in November 2016, but, there are some differences.

Unlike the Bullets V2 that came with a 3.5 mm headphone jack connector, the OnePlus Type-C Bullets come with a USB Type-C connector. Launching earphones with Type-C connector makes sense as OnePlus has removed the 3.5 mm headphone jack from the OnePlus 6T in favor of bigger battery and in-display fingerprint scanner.

That said, the OnePlus Type-C Bullets come with a metal design similar to the Bullets V2, but, in a bid to make the earphones more durable and resistant to stretching, OnePlus has added aramid fiber on to the wire of the Type-C Bullets.

The Type-C Bullets also come with “high-end, professional DAC” by Cirrus Logic to improve the sound quality. In addition to that, these earphones also have a higher dynamic range, higher signal-to-noise ratio, and low noise floor. Besides, the loss in audio quality is also reduced due to USB Type-C.

OnePlus Type-C Bullets Price in India and Availability