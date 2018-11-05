Lenovo-owned Motorola announced two new Android One smartphones back in late August this year – the Motorola One, and the Motorola One Power. Being Android One smartphones, both of these should have come with Android Pie out-of-the-box, but instead, both of them came with Android 8.1 Oreo. However, Motorola has promised to upgrade the smartphones with Android Pie by the end of this year, and, it looks like out of both these smartphones, the Motorola One Power may get a pie of Android Pie soon.

The Motorola One Power has appeared on popular benchmarking site Geekbench with Android 9.0 Pie which is the latest version of Android. Well, this means we can expect Motorola to roll-out Android Pie update for One Power soon. However, we are unsure of when exactly will Motorola roll-out Android Pie update for this smartphone. Motorola has already confirmed that it will roll-out Android Pie for One Power before the end of this year, so it now remains to be seen whether Motorola stays true to its words.

Like we already said, the Motorola One Power is an Android One smartphone, and being an Android One smartphone, it comes with the promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates.

The Motorola One Power was launched in India back in late September with a price tag of ₹15,999. It sports a 6.2-inch 19:9 MaxVision display and rocks dual cameras at the back. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC which is mated to 4 GB RAM. The smartphone also ships with a massive 5000 mAh battery which is one of its biggest highlights.

Motorola One Power Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie, may roll-out soon)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie, may roll-out soon) Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 Max Vision display with a brightness of 450 nits

6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 Max Vision display with a brightness of 450 nits Rear Camera: 16 MP + 5 MP with Portrait Mode, 4K Video Recording and LED flash

16 MP + 5 MP with Portrait Mode, 4K Video Recording and LED flash Front Camera: 12 MP with Portrait Mode and Flash

12 MP with Portrait Mode and Flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Audio, Google Lens, Widevine L1 Certification, P2i Water-Repellent Coating

Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Audio, Google Lens, Widevine L1 Certification, P2i Water-Repellent Coating Battery: 5000 mAh with 15W TurboPower Charging

Here’s the list of Motorola smartphones confirmed to get Android Pie update. Did yours make it to the list? Also do check out our Motorola One Power review if you are planning to buy one.

