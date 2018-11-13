Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) with four rear cameras reportedly launching in India this month

Samsung launched the Galaxy A7 (2018) in India back in late September. The Galaxy A7 (2018) is Samsung’s first smartphone with triple rear cameras. Well, after launching its first smartphone with triple rear cameras, Samsung is reportedly set to launch its first smartphone with quad rear cameras in India this month.

According to a report by IANS, Samsung will be launching the Galaxy A9 (2018) in India this month. For those unaware, the Galaxy A9 (2018) is the world’s first smartphone that comes with four cameras at the back. The smartphone was previously reported to launch on November 4 in India, but that didn’t happen.

The Galaxy A9 (2018) comes in two configurations – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. And, according to the IANS report, Samsung will launch both these variants in India.

There’s no word from Samsung yet regarding the launch of Galaxy A9 (2018) in India, however, the product page for this smartphone is already live on Samsung India’s official website. The source code of this page also revealed that the Galaxy A9 (2018) could be priced at ₹39,000 in India. You can check out specifications of Galaxy A9 (2018) down below.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Specifications