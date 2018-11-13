Back in early March this year, Indian technology brand iBall launched the Slide Brace-XJ tablet in India with a 10.1-inch display and 7000 mAh battery. Well, after more than eight months, iBall has launched one more tablet under its Slide Series – dubbed iBall Slide Elan 3×32.

The iBall Slide Elan 3×32 is a tablet that comes with a large 10.1-inch display. It’s an IPS display having a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. Under the hood, the Slide Elan 3×32 comes with an unknown quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 3 GB RAM.

The tablet has 32 GB of storage on-board, but you can expand the storage up to 64 GB via microSD card. On the software front, the iBall Slide Elan 3×32 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and supports 22 Indian regional languages so you can talk in your language with your friends and family.

The Slide Elan 3×32 has a 5 MP camera at the back and a 2 MP camera on the front to suffice your photography needs. The tablet supports 4G VoLTE and rocks a Micro HDMI port that lets you connect it to a TV screen or a projector.

Lastly, the iBall Slide Elan 3×32 comes packed with a massive 7000 mAh battery that keeps the 10.1-inch display on. The tablet comes with a micro USB port, but, there’s also a DC Pin port for charging so that you have the micro USB port free even when the tablet’s being juiced up.

iBall Slide Elan 3×32 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

GPU: Mali-T720

Display: 10.1-inch HD (1280 x 800 pixels) IPS display

Front Camera: 2 MP

External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, FM Radio, USB OTG, micro HDMI, DC PIN Port, micro USB
Other: Support for 22 Indian regional languages
Battery: 7000 mAh

iBall Slide Elan 3×32 Price in India and Availability