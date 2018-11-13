Apple iPad Pro (2018) goes on sale in India from November 16: Here are the pricing and offer details

After launching three new iPhones and a new smartwatch back in September, Cupertino-based tech giant Apple launched the new iPad Pro late last month at an event in New York. And, this new iPad Pro – also called iPad Pro (2018) – will go on sale in India from November 16.

The Apple iPad Pro (2018) comes in two screen sizes – 11-inch and 12.9-inch. Furthermore, both the tablets are offered in a total of four storage options – 64 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 Terabyte. On top of that, you also have the option to choose between a Wi-Fi only model, and a Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Well, this leaves us with a total of four different variants of both the iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch.

The iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi only model starts at ₹71,900 and goes all the way up to ₹1,39,900, whereas, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi only model starts at ₹81,900 and goes all the way up to ₹1,57,900. You can check out the table down below for detailed pricing of all the models of Apple iPad Pro (2018).

Apple iPad Pro (2018) Price in India

Model iPad Pro (2018) 11-inch iPad Pro (2018) 12.9-inch 64 GB Wi-Fi only ₹71,900 ₹81,900 256 GB Wi-Fi only ₹85,900 ₹1,03,900 512 GB Wi-Fi only ₹1,03,990 ₹1,21,900 1 Terabyte Wi-Fi only ₹1,39,900 ₹1,57,900 64 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹85,900 ₹1,03,900 256 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹99,900 ₹1,17,900 512 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹1,17,900 ₹1,35,900 1 Terabyte Wi-Fi + Cellular ₹1,53,900 ₹1,71,900

The iPad Pro (2018) goes on sale in India from November 16 and it’s currently up for pre-orders on Maple Store and Unicorn Store. Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models of the iPad Pro (2018) have the same hardware, except that they differ in terms of screen size, screen resolution and battery size. You can check out detailed specs of iPad Pro (2018) down below.

Apple iPad Pro (2018) Specifications

CPU: 8-core A12X Bionic with Neural Engine and M12 co-processor

8-core A12X Bionic with Neural Engine and M12 co-processor GPU: 7-core GPU

7-core GPU Operating System: iOS 12

iOS 12 Display of iPad Pro 11: 11-inch Liquid Retina display (2388 x 1668 pixels) with ProMotion Technology, Wide-color Display (P3), True Tone, 600 nits brightness and 264 ppi pixel density

11-inch Liquid Retina display (2388 x 1668 pixels) with ProMotion Technology, Wide-color Display (P3), True Tone, 600 nits brightness and 264 ppi pixel density Display of iPad Pro 12.9: 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2732 x 2048 pixels) with ProMotion Technology, Wide-color Display (P3), True Tone, 600 nits brightness and 264 ppi pixel density

12.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2732 x 2048 pixels) with ProMotion Technology, Wide-color Display (P3), True Tone, 600 nits brightness and 264 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP with f/1.8 aperture, Hybrid IR Filter, Smart HDR, 4K/1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS, Slow-Motion Video Recording (1080p at 120 FPS, 720p at 240 FPS) and Quad-LED True Tone flash

12 MP with f/1.8 aperture, Hybrid IR Filter, Smart HDR, 4K/1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS, Slow-Motion Video Recording (1080p at 120 FPS, 720p at 240 FPS) and Quad-LED True Tone flash Front Camera: 7 MP TrueDepth Camera with f/2.2 aperture, Portrait Mode, Portrait Lighting, Smart HDR for photos, Animoji, Memoji and Retina Flash

7 MP TrueDepth Camera with f/2.2 aperture, Portrait Mode, Portrait Lighting, Smart HDR for photos, Animoji, Memoji and Retina Flash Internal Storage: 64/256/512 GB and 1 Terabyte

64/256/512 GB and 1 Terabyte SIM: Supports Nano-SIM and eSIM

Supports Nano-SIM and eSIM Connectivity: 4G, GPS (on Wi-Fi + Cellular model only), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G, GPS (on Wi-Fi + Cellular model only), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Face ID, Four Speakers, Five Microphones

Face ID, Four Speakers, Five Microphones Colors: Silver, Space Gray

Silver, Space Gray Battery on iPad Pro 11: 29.37 watt-hour Li-Poly

29.37 watt-hour Li-Poly Battery on iPad Pro 12.9: 36.71 watt-hour Li-Poly

Apple iPad Pro (2018) Pre-Order Offers

5% cashback on EMI transactions done using Citibank and Axis Bank Credit Cards

No-cost EMI from Bajaj Finserv

The new, second-gen Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro (2018) are sold separately. The second-gen Apple Pencil is priced at ₹10,900, whereas the Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2018) is priced at ₹15,900 and ₹17,900 respectively.