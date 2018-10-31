Apple unveils new iPad Pro with A12X Bionic, Liquid Retina Display and Face ID

At an event in Steve Jobs Theater last month, Cupertino-based tech giant Apple launched four new products – the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, the iPhone XR, and, the Watch Series 4. And now, at an event in New York, Apple unveiled some more products, one of which is the new iPad Pro.

Apple has actually unveiled two new iPad Pro tablets – the iPad Pro 11, and the iPad Pro 12.9 – but, both these tablets differ only in terms of screen size, screen resolution and battery size. Otherwise, everything else remains the same across both the models.

The new iPad Pro comes with an all-new design. As you can see, the iPad Pro now has smaller bezels as compared to its predecessor. Furthermore, the new iPad Pro also doesn’t come with Touch ID button that allowed users to unlock the tablet with their fingerprint. Instead, the new iPad Pro now comes with Face ID with TrueDepth Camera that allows users to unlock the tablet using their face. Face ID was introduced by Apple last year with iPhone X.

Both the models of the new iPad Pro come with Liquid Retina Display which comes with backlight design and ProMotion Technology – the latter of which adjusts the display refresh rate up to 120 Hz for “ultra-smooth scrolling and incredible responsiveness”. That said, the 11-inch model has a resolution of 2388 x 1668 pixels, whereas, the 12.9-inch model has a resolution of 2732 x 2048 pixels.

Under the hood, the new iPad Pro comes with A12X Bionic running the show. The A12X Bionic is an octa-core chip having four performance cores and four efficiency cores. It also comes with a seven-core GPU that Apple says delivers up to 2x better graphics performance for better AR experience. In addition to that, the A12X also includes a Neural Engine that aids in photography, AR, as well as faster working of Face ID.

Apple has also introduced second-gen Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio with the new iPad Pro. This new Apple Pencil now attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro while also charging wirelessly at the same time. The Apple Pencil can be used to take quickly jot down notes, or let your creative juices flow using apps like Photoshop CC for iPad (coming next year).

The Smart Keyboard Folio, on the other hand, helps you use the new iPad Pro as a laptop while also protecting the front and back of the tablet. That said, both the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio are sold separately.

With the new iPad Pro, Apple has not only removed the Touch ID, but has also removed the headphone jack and lightning connector. However, Apple has thrown in a USB Type-C port now which can used to charge the tablet as well as transfer data. Furthermore, with the Type-C port, the iPad Pro can also be used to charge an iPhone.

The new iPad Pro also comes with a 12 MP camera at the back and a 7 MP camera on the front. Besides, it also comes with a total of four speakers – two each on the top and bottom – as well as five microphones. On the software front, the new iPad Pro runs iOS 12, and comes with support for next-gen AR apps.

Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models of the new iPad Pro are offered in Silver and Space Gray colors, and, both of them are available in four storage options – 64 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and a whopping 1 Terabyte. The 11-inch iPad Pro ships with a 29.37 Wh battery, whereas the 12.9-inch iPad Pro ships with a 36.71 Wh battery.

Apple iPad Pro Specifications

CPU: 8-core A12X Bionic with Neural Engine and M12 co-processor

8-core A12X Bionic with Neural Engine and M12 co-processor GPU: 7-core GPU

7-core GPU Operating System: iOS 12

iOS 12 Display of iPad Pro 11: 11-inch Liquid Retina display (2388 x 1668 pixels) with ProMotion Technology, Wide-color Display (P3), True Tone, 600 nits brightness and 264 ppi pixel density

11-inch Liquid Retina display (2388 x 1668 pixels) with ProMotion Technology, Wide-color Display (P3), True Tone, 600 nits brightness and 264 ppi pixel density Display of iPad Pro 12.9: 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2732 x 2048 pixels) with ProMotion Technology, Wide-color Display (P3), True Tone, 600 nits brightness and 264 ppi pixel density

12.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2732 x 2048 pixels) with ProMotion Technology, Wide-color Display (P3), True Tone, 600 nits brightness and 264 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP with f/1.8 aperture, Hybrid IR Filter, Smart HDR, 4K/1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS, Slow-Motion Video Recording (1080p at 120 FPS, 720p at 240 FPS) and Quad-LED True Tone flash

12 MP with f/1.8 aperture, Hybrid IR Filter, Smart HDR, 4K/1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS, Slow-Motion Video Recording (1080p at 120 FPS, 720p at 240 FPS) and Quad-LED True Tone flash Front Camera: 7 MP TrueDepth Camera with f/2.2 aperture, Portrait Mode, Portrait Lighting, Smart HDR for photos, Animoji, Memoji and Retina Flash

7 MP TrueDepth Camera with f/2.2 aperture, Portrait Mode, Portrait Lighting, Smart HDR for photos, Animoji, Memoji and Retina Flash Internal Storage: 64/256/512 GB and 1 Terabyte

64/256/512 GB and 1 Terabyte SIM: Supports Nano-SIM and eSIM

Supports Nano-SIM and eSIM Connectivity: 4G, GPS (on Wi-Fi + Cellular model only), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G, GPS (on Wi-Fi + Cellular model only), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Face ID, Four Speakers, Five Microphones

Face ID, Four Speakers, Five Microphones Colors: Silver, Space Gray

Silver, Space Gray Battery on iPad Pro 11: 29.37 watt-hour Li-Poly

29.37 watt-hour Li-Poly Battery on iPad Pro 12.9: 36.71 watt-hour Li-Poly

Apple iPad Pro Price and Availability

Price of 11-inch Wi-Fi only model: Starts at $799 (₹71,900 in India)

Starts at $799 (₹71,900 in India) Price of 11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular model: Starts at $949 (₹85,900 in India)

Starts at $949 (₹85,900 in India) Price of 12.9-inch Wi-Fi only model: Starts at $999 (₹89,900 in India)

Starts at $999 (₹89,900 in India) Price of 12.9-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular model: Starts at $1149 (₹1,03,900 in India)

Starts at $1149 (₹1,03,900 in India) Price of second-gen Apple Pencil: $129 (₹10,900 in India)

$129 (₹10,900 in India) Price of Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro: $179 (₹15,900 in India)

$179 (₹15,900 in India) Price of Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro: $199 (₹17,900 in India)

$199 (₹17,900 in India) Availability: Goes on sale from November 7 (including India)

Are you buying the new iPad Pro?