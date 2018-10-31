Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 6T two days. While the 6T does come with a new design as compared to OnePlus 6, its camera setup remains unchanged from the OnePlus 6. However, the OnePlus 6T does come with some new camera features that are now available for OnePlus 6 as well.

The OnePlus 6T comes with a feature called Nightscape for better low-light photography. At the time of launch, OnePlus said that OnePlus 6T’s Nightscape would come to OnePlus 6, and, just two days later, OnePlus has released OxygenOS Open Beta 6 update that brings Nightscape to OnePlus 6.

In addition to Nightscape, OxygenOS Open Beta 6 update also brings in the Studio Lighting feature which is also a OnePlus 6T camera feature. Apart from that, the Open Beta update also comes with new navigation gestures as well Android security patch for the month of November. It’s surprising to see OnePlus rolling out November security patch even when Google’s phones are still on October patch.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta 6 update for OnePlus 6:

System New navigation gestures Improved UI for About phone Updated Android security patch to 2018.11 Improvements for taking screenshot experience

Launcher New Google quick search box design

Camera Added Nightscape and Studio Lighting

Gallery Gallery smoother and improved zooming gesture and magnification



Having said that, as this an Open Beta update, it’s only rolled out to those OnePlus 6 units that are already flashed with a previous Beta build. If you are running official build of OxygenOS on your OnePlus 6, you won’t receive this update. However, if you are eager to check out the OnePlus 6T camera features on your OnePlus 6, you can head over to the Source link below for instructions on how to flash Open Beta 6 update on your OnePlus 6.

While OnePlus has rolled out Nightscape and Studio Lighting features to OnePlus 6 through beta update, it now remains to be seen how soon can OnePlus roll-out these features through an official, stable update to OnePlus 6 users.

