OnePlus 6T receiving OxygenOS 9.0.4 update with improvements to Nightscape and November security patch

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 6T a day before yesterday at an event held in New York. And, while the smartphone is yet to go on sale, it has received a new software update with some improvements and optimizations.

OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS 9.0.4 update for the OnePlus 6T which weighs 137 MB in size. The update comes with improvements to the Nightscape feature while also brings in the Studio Lighting feature to the phone that was announced at the time of launch.

Apart from that, OxygenOS 9.0.4 update also comes with new navigation gestures while improving the Screen Unlock feature. That said, the OnePlus 6T also gets Android’s November security patch with this update. OnePlus also rolled out the November security patch for OnePlus 6 as well with OxygenOS Open Beta 6 update that also brings along 6T’s Nightscape feature to the phone. Well, this makes OnePlus 6 and 6T the only two smartphones running November security patch right now, as Google is yet to release it for its Nexus and Pixel smartphones.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS 9.0.4 update for OnePlus 6:

System Improved Screen Unlock Brand new navigation gestures Optimized standby power consumption Update Android security patch to 2018.11 General bug fixes and improvements

Camera Improvements for Nightscape Added Studio Lighting to enhance face contour



The OxygenOS 9.0.4 update is rolling out over-the-air and will take at least a week or two to reach all the units.

OnePlus 6T Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie

OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 6, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Night Mode, Reading Mode

6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 6, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Night Mode, Reading Mode Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX 519, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, EIS, OIS, PDAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX 376K, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, Nightscape, Studio Lighting, HDR, 4K recording at 30/60 FPS, 1080p recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p recording at 30 FPS, Super Slow Motion recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 780 FPS) and dual-LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX 519, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, EIS, OIS, PDAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX 376K, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, Nightscape, Studio Lighting, HDR, 4K recording at 30/60 FPS, 1080p recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p recording at 30 FPS, Super Slow Motion recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 780 FPS) and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX 371) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, Portrait Mode, Studio Lighting, HDR and Screen Flash

16 MP (Sony IMX 371) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, Portrait Mode, Studio Lighting, HDR and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM variants), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM variant) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM variants), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM variant) UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), 2×2 MIMO, USB OTG, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), 2×2 MIMO, USB OTG, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Screen Unlock), Face Unlock, Water Resistant, Alert Slider, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, aptX, aptX HD, Smart Boost, Navigation Gestures 2.0

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Screen Unlock), Face Unlock, Water Resistant, Alert Slider, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, aptX, aptX HD, Smart Boost, Navigation Gestures 2.0 Colors: Mirror Black, Midnight Black

Mirror Black, Midnight Black Battery: 3700 mAh with OnePlus Fast Charge (5V/4A)

OnePlus 6T Price in India and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (in Mirror Black only): ₹37,999

₹37,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage (in Mirror Black and Midnight Black): ₹41,999

₹41,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage (in Midnight Black only): ₹45,999

₹45,999 Availability: Goes on sale from November 1 exclusively on Amazon India. Will go on open sale on Amazon India from November 3. It will also be available for purchase through OnePlus India’s official website as well as through Reliance Digital and Croma stores across the country.

OnePlus 6T Launch Offers

₹2000 instant cashback on purchases through ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards

₹2000 instant cashback on purchases through Citi Bank Credit Cards

No-cost EMI

Discount of up to ₹500 on any Kindle eBook

Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection worth ₹2000 on opening a Kotak 811 account

Cashback of ₹5400 from Reliance Jio in the form of 36 vouchers worth ₹150 each

Up to 3 Terabytes of additional 4G data from Reliance Jio

₹1000 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay balance

Via